US Health Secretary Becerra Tests Positive For COVID-19 While In Berlin - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Berlin to take part in meetings with health ministers, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim said on Wednesday.

"This morning in Berlin, ahead of G7 meetings for health ministers, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test," Becerra said.

Lovenheim noted that Becerra is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation. HHS has consulted with, and taken every step advised and required by, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and German public health authorities," she said.

Lovenheim also said Becerra was at the White House last Thursday and by the CDC definitions, President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact.

Becerra is continuing his duties as an agency head while in isolation in Berlin and looks forward to resuming in-person meetings, as soon as possible, she added.

