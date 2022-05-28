UrduPoint.com

US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time To Boost Infant Formula Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time to Boost Infant Formula Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act for the third time over a one-week period to boost infant formula production amid acute shortages.

"US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra today invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) for a third time in less than a week, moving to ensure Cargill Inc. (Cargill) can deliver the raw materials to maximize production of infant formula," the department said in a press release.

The invocation will allow Cargill Inc. to place certain orders for infant formula manufacturers ahead of others to ensure such manufacturers can start production at full capacity as soon as possible to address the existing shortage, the release said.

On May 18, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.

On May 22, Becerra invoked the Defense Production Act for second time to authorize manufacturers Abbott Nutrition and Mead Johnson/Reckitt to obtain raw materials and consumables needed to accelerate production of infant formula.

Related Topics

Shortage Switzerland May From Million

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

25 minutes ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

25 minutes ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

33 minutes ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

33 minutes ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

33 minutes ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.