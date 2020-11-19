US Health Secretary Says 40Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Ready by January If Approved

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US Health Secretary Alex Azar says up to 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses will be ready for rollout by the end of December pending approval.

"By the end of December, we expect to have about 40 million doses of these vaccines available for distribution, pending FDA [Food and Drug Administration] authorization," Azar told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of doses will allow up to 20 million Americans to be vaccinated shortly thereafter, Azar stated, with vulnerable individuals being given priority.

It is anticipated that the vaccines will be procured from either Pfizer and co-collaborators BioNTech or Moderna.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, said that the two vaccines will be filed for emergency approval in near future.

The Health Secretary said he expects that the two vaccine candidates will be approved within weeks. The vaccine will be ready for distribution within 24 hours after approval, Operation Warp Speed chief operations officer Army Gen. Gustave Perna said.

Several vaccine candidates, including Russia's Sputnik V, are reportedly ready for delivery within the next few months.