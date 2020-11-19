UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Secretary Says 40Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Ready By January If Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Health Secretary Says 40Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Ready by January If Approved

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US Health Secretary Alex Azar says up to 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses will be ready for rollout by the end of December pending approval.

"By the end of December, we expect to have about 40 million doses of these vaccines available for distribution, pending FDA [Food and Drug Administration] authorization," Azar told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of doses will allow up to 20 million Americans to be vaccinated shortly thereafter, Azar stated, with vulnerable individuals being given priority.

It is anticipated that the vaccines will be procured from either Pfizer and co-collaborators BioNTech or Moderna.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, said that the two vaccines will be filed for emergency approval in near future.

The Health Secretary said he expects that the two vaccine candidates will be approved within weeks. The vaccine will be ready for distribution within 24 hours after approval, Operation Warp Speed chief operations officer Army Gen. Gustave Perna said.

Several vaccine candidates, including Russia's Sputnik V, are reportedly ready for delivery within the next few months.

Related Topics

Army Russia Trump December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

4 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

5 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.