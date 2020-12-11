US Health Secretary Says Americans May Start Getting Coronavirus Vaccine Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said on Friday the Federal authorities intend to authorize the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and Americans may start getting vaccinated as early as next week.

"Just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccines, so in the next couple of days probably as we work to negotiate with Pfizer the information doctors need to prescribe it appropriately we should be seeing the authorization of this first vaccine," Azar said. "[W]e will work with Pfizer to get that shipped out and so we could see people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

Azar said some 20 million Americans may be vaccinated in the next coming weeks and up to 50 million by the end of January.

"We believe we could have 100 million vaccinations in arm by the end of February," Azar added.

On Thursday, a food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. However, the FDA also published a draft report the vaccine on Tuesday acknowledging that it may cause more than 20 side effects, including seizures, strokes, heart attacks, meningitis, and others.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be rolled out as soon as Friday to healthcare workers and long-term nursing home residents under a massive mobilization effort carried out by the US Army under the Trump administration "Operation Warp Speed" project.

People who get one of the two coronavirus vaccines should get their second shot 21 or 28 days after the first one, according to the manufacturers.