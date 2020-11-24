UrduPoint.com
US Health Secretary Says Staffers In Touch With Biden Transition Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:48 PM

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Biden Transition Team

US Health Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Tuesday that his staffers are in contact with President-elect Joe Biden's team to ensure a professional and cooperative transition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US Health Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Tuesday that his staffers are in contact with President-elect Joe Biden's team to ensure a professional and cooperative transition.

"Consistent with the GSA administrator ascertainment yesterday, last night, our top career official, Rear Admiral [Erica] Schwartz, who has been leading our transition planning efforts, was last night in communication with the Biden's transition team," Azar announced during a press conference. "We will ensure coordinated briefings with them to ensure they are getting whatever information that they feel they need."

On Monday, the US General Services Administration initiated the transition process by allowing Biden's team to access key resources and services.

President Donald Trump, although he still refuses to concede, after the announcement said he recommended the move to get what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols.

Azar reiterated his "firm commitment" to make the transition planning and execution "professional, cooperative and collaborative in the best spirit of looking after the health and well-being of the American people and in particular saving lives through this COVID-19 pandemic."

COVID-19 cases have surged throughout the US in recent weeks, hitting several all-time daily highs, with more than 12.4 million now recorded overall along with over 258,000 related deaths.

