US Health Secretary To Visit Taiwan In Following Days - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is expected to pay a visit to Taiwan in the coming days, the Asian country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar II will lead a delegation to visit Taiwan in the following days. During his stay, Dr.

Azar will call on President Tsai Ing-wen and meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu, as well as Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung," the statement reads.

Azar is also expected to visit the Central Epidemic Command Center of Taiwan, and take part in a discussion with medical experts, the Foreign Ministry stated.

The statement stressed that this would be the first visit of a member of the US government to Taiwan since 2014.

More Stories From World

