US Health Workers Sound Alarm On Gaza Medical Crisis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Patients in Gaza's few standing hospitals are dying in droves from infections resulting from a lack of protective gear and soap, even when they survive their horrific blast injuries.
And health workers are facing agonizing decisions, like giving up on a seven-year-old boy with extensive burns because bandages are in short supply and he'd have probably died anyway.
These are just some of the horrors witnessed by American doctors and nurses returning from the besieged Palestinian territory, who are now on a mission to spread the word about what they saw and apply pressure on Israel to allow in more life-saving supplies.
"Whether or not a ceasefire happens, we have to get humanitarian aid. And we have to get it in sufficient volumes to meet the demands," Adam Hamawy, a former US army combat surgeon, tells AFP in an interview after a medical mission to Gaza's European Hospital last month.
"You could give all you want, you can donate," says the reconstructive plastic surgeon from New Jersey. "But if these borders don't open up to allow that aid to get in, then it's just useless."
Hamawy has volunteered in war torn and natural disaster-hit countries for the past 30 years, from the siege of Sarajevo to the Haiti earthquake.
"But the level of civilian casualties that I experienced was beyond anything I'd seen before," says the 54-year-old, who helped save the life of Senator Tammy Duckworth when she lost both of her legs to a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the helicopter she was flying in Iraq.
"Most of our patients were children under the age of 14," he stressed. "This has nothing to do with your political views."
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
More Stories From World
-
Dupont sets eyes on Top 14 title before Olympic 'objective'6 seconds ago
-
Wimbledon women's singles: Three talking points9 minutes ago
-
Title rivals Martin and Bagnaia set for duel at MotoGP's 'Cathedral'10 minutes ago
-
Injured Jamaican sprint star Thompson-Herah out of Olympics: statement10 minutes ago
-
US death row inmate executed in Texas10 minutes ago
-
Why Finns are deadly serious about hobby horsing10 minutes ago
-
Norris targets Austrian Grand Prix to put pressure on Verstappen10 minutes ago
-
Mic cuts, no audience: how the Biden-Trump debate will work10 minutes ago
-
Biden and Trump to lock horns in critical presidential debate19 minutes ago
-
Blinken welcomes Kenya leader 'steps to reduce tensions,' urges restraint19 minutes ago
-
N.Korea says successfully conducted multiple-warhead missile test: KCNA19 minutes ago
-
Bolivian president slams 'coup' as troops, tanks deploy19 minutes ago