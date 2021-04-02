UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Healthcare Firm Zimedica, Moderna Partner To Develop Mobile Vaccine Making Platform

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Healthcare Firm Zimedica, Moderna Partner to Develop Mobile Vaccine Making Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Moderna partnered with the healthcare equipment maker Zimedica to create a mobile system to manufacture future vaccines using the technology behind Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, Zimedica said on Friday.

"Integrating Moderna's proprietary mRNA technology with Zimedica's instrument design and engineering expertise, both teams will work closely together in an effort to meet capability expectations set out by the DARPA program over the 4-year partnership," Zimedica said in a press release.

The effort is sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a Defense Department unit that researches nucleic acids such as RNA and DNA.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology provided the basis for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

DARPA is known for developing exotic inventions such as GPS navigation that often yield technology for everyday use. Many pundits credit the agency with inventing the internet.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

47 minutes ago

Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official ..

1 second ago

All registered COVID-19 vaccines effective : Dr.Fa ..

3 seconds ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

40 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

40 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.