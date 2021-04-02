US Healthcare Firm Zimedica, Moderna Partner to Develop Mobile Vaccine Making Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Moderna partnered with the healthcare equipment maker Zimedica to create a mobile system to manufacture future vaccines using the technology behind Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, Zimedica said on Friday.

"Integrating Moderna's proprietary mRNA technology with Zimedica's instrument design and engineering expertise, both teams will work closely together in an effort to meet capability expectations set out by the DARPA program over the 4-year partnership," Zimedica said in a press release.

The effort is sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a Defense Department unit that researches nucleic acids such as RNA and DNA.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology provided the basis for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

DARPA is known for developing exotic inventions such as GPS navigation that often yield technology for everyday use. Many pundits credit the agency with inventing the internet.