US Healthy Secretary Warns of COVID-19 Resurgence in Fall, Winter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday warned of a potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming fall and winter.

"What I would tell you is that come the fall and winter, most everyone who is an expert on pandemics and these viruses will tell you, (there is a) strong chance that we'll see a resurgence of the virus whether it's the variants that we have now or new variants and we've got to be ready," Becerra said.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO has reported a 30% increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide over the past two weeks.

Tedros also said that so-called BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus Omicron strain are spreading in waves in Europe and in the Americas. He also said that a new subvariant BA.2.75 has been detected in India and is being monitored by the WHO.

According to Tedros, the effectiveness of the existing vaccines is shrinking as the coronavirus evolves.

Dr. Zev Zelenko, the creator of the Zelenko protocol, who recently passed away, as well as other medical experts have assured the public that the existing treatments still apply and are effective in targeting the virus.