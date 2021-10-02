US Heard Russia's Pitch For Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates - Minister
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:08 PM
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday he believed that US delegates in Geneva saw his point in the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates
"They heard the arguments and understand that it is rational � because allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes," he said.
The minister added that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.