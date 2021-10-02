Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday he believed that US delegates in Geneva saw his point in the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday he believed that US delegates in Geneva saw his point in the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

"They heard the arguments and understand that it is rational � because allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes," he said.

The minister added that the United States and Russia would return to this discussion.