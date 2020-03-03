US Heath Secretary Warns of Possible Community Spread of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Americans should be ready to face more cases of community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the country, US Human and Health Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told reporters.

"We will see more cases of community spread in the United States," Azar said on Monday.

The immediate risk, he added, to any individual American has been and does continue to be low.

The US administration, he added, has made all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disease. Azar also said there is a significant level of cooperation between Federal and local authorities.

On Monday, four more people have died after being infected with the coronavirus in the US, bringing the death toll to 6, officials said.