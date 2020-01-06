US Heightens Security in Domestic Military Bases Following Soleimani Killing - NORTHCOM

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The US Defense Department has heightened security on domestic military bases following the killing of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"While we will not discuss specifics, US Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the US NORTHCOM area of responsibility," the statement said.

NORTHCOM's area of responsibility includes the entire North American region. Key US military units in that region include US Special Operations Command, US Marine Forces Northern Command and US Fleet Forces Command.

On Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike on the outskirts of Baghdad. Shortly after, the US Embassy in Baghdad called on Americans to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

Trump also warned against revenge attacks, noting that the United States has identified 52 Iranian targets and is ready to strike if Americans are attacked.