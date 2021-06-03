UrduPoint.com
US Helicopter UH-1 Makes Hard Landing In Japan's Okinawa, No People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:50 AM

US Helicopter UH-1 Makes Hard Landing in Japan's Okinawa, No People Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The UH-1 helicopter of the US Air Force has made a hard landing on the Tsuken Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, no people have been injured in the incident, media reported on Thursday.

The hard landing took place on late Wednesday in the city of Uruma, 120 meters (over 390 feet) of the residential houses, the NHK broadcaster reported. There were reportedly five people on board, none of them need medical treatment.

According to the pilot, the incident was caused by an engine failure.

The helicopter is assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

