TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The UH-1 helicopter of the US Air Force has made a hard landing on the Tsuken Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, no people have been injured in the incident, media reported on Thursday.

The hard landing took place on late Wednesday in the city of Uruma, 120 meters (over 390 feet) of the residential houses, the NHK broadcaster reported. There were reportedly five people on board, none of them need medical treatment.

According to the pilot, the incident was caused by an engine failure.

The helicopter is assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.