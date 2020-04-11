US Help to Mexico With Oil Cuts Does Not Cost US 'Anything' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he sees no costs associated with helping Mexico to meet oil output cuts demanded by the OPEC+ to stabilize global markets.

"There is no real cost, because we agreeing to produce a little bit less. So number one is it's staying in the ground. You have it, you have it for another day. It's actually cheaper than storing it when you take it out and you deliver it to a massive well like the strategic reserves," Trump said at a daily White House briefing.

"There is no real cost, I want to help Mexico out... It doesn't cost us anything and yet it's very valuable. We will be reimbursed in the future, maybe in the near future, maybe in the more distant future, but we will be reimbursed by Mexico in a certain way."

Mexico reportedly agreed to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day, 100,000-200,000 barrels short of what OPEC+ demands for a comprehensive deal to remove oversupply and uphold world oil prices. US offered to withdraw the rest from the market with Mexico reimbursing it at a later date.