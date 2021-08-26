US Helped to Airlift Russian, CSTO Citizens From Kabul - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Despite chaos at the Kabul airport, Russian and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) citizens were safely airlifted from Afghanistan with assistance of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 500 Russian, CSTO and Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Afghanistan following an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier on Thursday, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said 360 Russian citizens left Afghanistan on the previous day.

"Despite disarrangement of the Kabul airport operation, preparations for the export flights, as well as the flights themselves, were carried out successfully with assistance of the Taliban movement and the US, which continues to control the Afghan airspace," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

From August 25-26, the Russian Defense Ministry arranged flights for citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which asked the Russian embassy to assist the return of their people.