UrduPoint.com

US Helped To Airlift Russian, CSTO Citizens From Kabul - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Helped to Airlift Russian, CSTO Citizens From Kabul - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Despite chaos at the Kabul airport, Russian and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) citizens were safely airlifted from Afghanistan with assistance of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 500 Russian, CSTO and Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from Afghanistan following an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier on Thursday, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said 360 Russian citizens left Afghanistan on the previous day.

"Despite disarrangement of the Kabul airport operation, preparations for the export flights, as well as the flights themselves, were carried out successfully with assistance of the Taliban movement and the US, which continues to control the Afghan airspace," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

From August 25-26, the Russian Defense Ministry arranged flights for citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which asked the Russian embassy to assist the return of their people.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan August From Airport

Recent Stories

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

5 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

16 minutes ago
 Emirati women exemplary role models for women worl ..

Emirati women exemplary role models for women worldwide: Khawla Al Suwaidi

20 minutes ago
 65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at AD ..

Fatima bint Mubarak celebrates Emirati Women at ADNOC’s Emirati Women’s Day ..

35 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.