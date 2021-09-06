US Helps 4 Citizens Leave Afghanistan Overland - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United States assisted four of its citizens in leaving Afghanistan by crossing the land border on Monday, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"On September 6 we facilitated the safe departure of four U.S. citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route. U.S. Embassy personnel were present to greet them as they crossed out of Afghanistan," the official said.

Afghanistan has entered a new period of political and social turmoil in the wake of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) taking over the nation in mid-August. Despite assurances from the Taliban that foreign emissaries will not be harmed, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel, as well as Afghans who cooperated with them.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington maintains contact with US nationals who remain in the country but wish to leave.