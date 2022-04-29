US Helps Transport Ukrainian Soldiers to Training Sites, Not Going Into Country - Official

The United States is helping transport Ukrainian troops to training locations, but not going inside the country, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is helping transport Ukrainian troops to training locations, but not going inside the country, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"We have in many cases helped with the transportation of Ukrainian soldiers to training sites, not helping them get out of Ukraine.

So I do not want to leave you with the impression that we're going into Ukraine and we're flying or transporting Ukrainian soldiers out of the country. That is not happening," the official told a briefing.