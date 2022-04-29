UrduPoint.com

US Helps Transport Ukrainian Soldiers To Training Sites, Not Going Into Country - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The United States is helping transport Ukrainian troops to training locations, but not going inside the country, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is helping transport Ukrainian troops to training locations, but not going inside the country, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"We have in many cases helped with the transportation of Ukrainian soldiers to training sites, not helping them get out of Ukraine.

So I do not want to leave you with the impression that we're going into Ukraine and we're flying or transporting Ukrainian soldiers out of the country. That is not happening," the official told a briefing.

