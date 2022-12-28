US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites - Reports

US military is helping Ukrainian forces to target the sites where Russia is preparing drones for launch, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing military, intelligence and security officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) US military is helping Ukrainian forces to target the sites where Russia is preparing drones for launch, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing military, intelligence and security officials.

However, the task is difficult because Russia is moving the launch sites around, from soccer fields to parking lots, the newspaper said.

The Americans are also seeking to provide Kiev with new technologies designed to enable early warning of approaching drone attacks to improve Ukraine's chances of shooting the weapons down, the report added.

In addition, the United States has launched a broad effort to stop Iran from manufacturing drones and allegedly delivering them to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, the report said.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.