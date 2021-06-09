US Hides Important Facts on MH17 Crash Case - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States is hiding crucial facts related to 2014 the MH17 plane crash in Donbas and refuses to provide satellite imageries about the accident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Americans still stubbornly refuse to provide satellite images, which were taken in July 2014, when the Malaysian Boeing crash occurred. A few days ago, a Dutch court directly announced that there was no longer any hope that the Americans would provide these images, and the issue was closed for the court. Facts of colossal importance are withheld," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.