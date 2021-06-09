UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hides Important Facts On MH17 Crash Case - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

US Hides Important Facts on MH17 Crash Case - Lavrov

The United States is hiding crucial facts related to 2014 the MH17 plane crash in Donbas and refuses to provide satellite imageries about the accident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States is hiding crucial facts related to 2014 the MH17 plane crash in Donbas and refuses to provide satellite imageries about the accident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Americans still stubbornly refuse to provide satellite images, which were taken in July 2014, when the Malaysian Boeing crash occurred. A few days ago, a Dutch court directly announced that there was no longer any hope that the Americans would provide these images, and the issue was closed for the court. Facts of colossal importance are withheld," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Related Topics

Accident Russia United States July Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.81 a barrel T ..

2 minutes ago

Dugong, seagrass toolkit selected among top 25 UAE ..

2 minutes ago

City hall Gilgit reopens for cultural activities ..

7 seconds ago

Only UN resolutions provide way forward to reach p ..

9 seconds ago

European companies increasing investment in China ..

10 seconds ago

Two resolutions moved seeking 70% of education dev ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.