US high court hears challenge to law used against Trump, Capitol rioters

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The US Supreme Court was hearing a challenge on Tuesday to a law used against former president Donald Trump and hundreds of his supporters who took part in the January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has slapped the 77-year-old Trump with four felony charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to deny Americans the right to vote and to have their votes counted.

He is also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding -- the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress held to certify Biden's victory.

Joseph Fischer, a former police officer, is among hundreds of Trump supporters facing or convicted of the same obstruction charges and is seeking to have them dismissed, which could have a knock-on effect for all of the cases -- including Trump's.

A Federal district court judge, a Trump appointee, agreed to throw out Fischer's obstruction charges on the grounds they were intended to prosecute financial crimes following the Enron scandal and did not apply to his conduct on January 6.

That ruling was reversed by an appeals court in a 2-1 decision.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Trump -- is now hearing Fischer's appeal.

Jeffrey Green, Fischer's attorney, told the justices that "attempting to stop a vote count or something like that is a very different act than actually changing a document or altering a document" as the law was used in the Enron case.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pushed back against Green's reading of the law.

"There is a sign in the theater -- you will be kicked out of the theater if you photograph or record the actors or otherwise disrupt the performance," Sotomayor said.

"If you start yelling, I think no one would question that you can be expected to be kicked out under this policy, even though yelling has nothing to do with photographing or recording.

"It's not the manner in which you obstruct, it's the fact that you've obstructed," she said.