US High Court Rejects Texas Bid to Undo Election, 3 Trump-Appointed Judges Back Majority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, a court document revealed.

"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the court order said on Friday.

All three judges appointed by President Donald Trump sided with the majority in rejecting the lawsuit.

US President Donald Trump had also joined Texas' lawsuit requesting that the majority conservative Supreme Court bar "the Defendant States," which effectively ensured Biden's win in the presidential race, from using their current voting results to appoint the slate of representatives to the Electoral College.

On Wednesday, 17 Republican states submitted a brief to the US Supreme Court in support of Texas' lawsuit as "amici curiae" - without formally joining the bid.

The District of Columbia and 22 other Democratic states also filed a brief in support of the four battleground states, urging the Supreme Court to reject Texas' lawsuit.

Several of the states sued by Texas have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud or substantial irregularities. The Trump campaign and the Republican party have lost more than 50 legal battles trying to invalidate Biden's victory in key swing states.