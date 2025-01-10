US Hikes Reward For Maduro Arrest After 'illegitimate' Swearing-in
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 11:04 PM
The United States hiked its reward for information leading to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's arrest to $25 million Friday, saying his swearing-in was illegitimate after he "clearly lost" last year's election
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The United States hiked its reward for information leading to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's arrest to $25 million Friday, saying his swearing-in was illegitimate after he "clearly lost" last year's election.
"The Venezuelan people and world know the truth -- Maduro clearly lost the 2024 presidential election and has no right to claim the presidency," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, shortly after Maduro took the oath of office for a third term.
Blinken called the ceremony "an illegitimate presidential inauguration" as he reiterated Washington's position that exiled opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was Venezuela's rightful president-elect.
Maximum rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro -- as well as his interior secretary Diosdado Cabello -- were being raised to $25 million, Blinken said.
He also announced a new $15 million reward for Venezuelan defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.
All three rewards stem from US narco-trafficking charges announced in March 2020, two years after Maduro's first re-election that Washington also rejected as illegitimate.
In a separate announcement, the US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning eight senior officials who lead "key economic and security agencies enabling Nicolas Maduro's repression and subversion of democracy in Venezuela."
Those designated include high-level officials from the military and police, and the presidents of the country's state-owned oil company and airline.
"Since last year's election, Maduro and his associates have continued their repressive actions in Venezuela," acting Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.
"The United States, together with our likeminded partners, stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people's vote for new leadership and rejects Maduro's fraudulent claim of victory," he added.
The United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union were taking "similar actions" on Friday, demonstrating "a message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people," the Treasury Department said.
Recent Stories
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15
Encroachments removed from Madina Town
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui
Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
More Stories From World
-
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in11 seconds ago
-
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier26 minutes ago
-
2024 hottest year ever, crossed 1.5 global warming limit10 minutes ago
-
Belarus opposition leader eyes 'opportunity' for change10 minutes ago
-
Globally ostracized, Venezuela's Maduro takes third presidential oath10 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills two in south10 minutes ago
-
US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in2 hours ago
-
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns5 hours ago
-
Pakistani products attract visitors at 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair6 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly fall before US jobs data6 hours ago
-
Los Angeles fire deaths at 10 as National Guard called in6 hours ago
-
China to achieve fiscal balance in 20246 hours ago