US HIMARS Production Increase for Both Stock Replenishment, Foreign Sales - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States' planned increase in production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) is intended to replenish domestic stocks and allow for further foreign military sales of the system, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said on Friday.

"On the HIMARS production increase, it's really anticipating all of the above," LaPlante said. "We know we have to replenish some of the ones we've provided, but we also know that foreign military sale requests are coming in for them too.

The United States has provided Ukraine with HIMARS as part of efforts to sustain their forces amid Russia's special military operation. Both governments have said the system was shown to be effective on the battlefield in Ukraine.

While the United States has sent 16 HIMARS to Ukraine along with ammunition for them, it does not believe Kiev needs hundreds of them to effectively fight Russian forces, Defense Department Policy Chief Colin Kahl said last month.