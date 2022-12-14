US HIMARS Used By Kiev Killed 44 Civilians, Injured 98 in LPR - Republic Office in JCCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The use of the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) by Kiev killed 44 civilians and injured 98 others in Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

Additionally, over 900 civilian objects were damaged in the LPR by strikes of US HIMARS systems delivered to Ukraine, the office added.