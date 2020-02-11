US Hinders Visa Process for Russians Working for Federal Agencies Abroad - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A number of Western countries, including the United States, complicate visa procedures for Russian contract workers who provide services to Russian agencies abroad, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Tuesday.

"At present, a number of countries, primarily the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, continue to complicate the procedure for obtaining visas for this category of citizens who use regular foreign passports. The current situation, which is systematic in nature, leads to missed deadlines for state contracts, and in some cases threatens the normal functioning of Russian agencies abroad," Ivanov said in parliament.

Employees of organizations engaged in managing, maintaining and operating Federal real estate outside Russia are particularly vulnerable to such complications, he added.

"As an example, look at our embassy in the United States. We brought computer equipment there for the internal network and we cannot launch it because it requires adjustment. The United States does not issue visas to the specialists who must carry out this adjustment, knowing full well that they are going to the United States for this work," the deputy foreign minister said.

Over the past several years, Russian diplomats sent temporarily to embassy in the United States, consulates general and the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN have faced visa-related problems. In September, 10 Russians were denied visas to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly as part of their nation's delegation.