US Hints At Sanctioning Israeli Unit Over Alleged Abuses
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
The United States appears close to sanctioning an Israeli military unit over alleged human rights violations in the West Bank, a move the Israeli prime minister angrily denounced as "the height of absurdity."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at such steps when asked by a reporter in Italy about reports that his department had recommended cuts in military aid to an Israeli unit involved in violent incidents in the West Bank.
The allegations precede the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas on southern Israel.
Blinken, without providing details, said his department was conducting investigations under a law that prohibits sending military aid to foreign security units that violate human rights with impunity.
He then added: "I think it's fair to say that you'll see results very soon. I've made determinations; you can expect to see them in the days ahead."
In late 2022, the State Department directed embassy staff in Israel to investigate alleged abuses in the West Bank by the army's ultra-Orthodox Netzach Yehuda battalion.
