US Hip Hop Legend Onyx to Perform at Rap Koktebel Music Festival in Crimea - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The legendary US hip hop quintet Onyx will make appearance on stage of the Rap Koktebel music festival in Crimea scheduled to be held from August 27-28, the organizing company, Krasny Kvadrat, said on Wednesday.

Among other confirmed performers of the festival are Russian artists Guf, Lil Kate, Mozee Montana, Tony Tonite, Kravz and, most recently, Mot, who is one of the most popular rappers in Russia today, the company added.

The Onyx music band is a true legend in hardcore hip hop genre worldwide. It was formed in 1988 in New York and has since established itself as one of the most influential and successful performers. Their first visit to Russia dates back to 2003.

Rap Koktebel is Crimea's first youth music festival focused specifically on rap culture. It will be held on the beach of Koktebel, a resort townlet located on the Black Sea shore.

The festival was thought up by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

