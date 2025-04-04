Open Menu

US Hiring Beats Expectations In March As Tariff Uncertainty Brews

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

US hiring beats expectations in March as tariff uncertainty brews

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Hiring in the United States was stronger than expected in March, government data showed Friday, even as uncertainty brewed over the wider effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies.

The world's biggest economy added 228,000 jobs last month, much more than analysts anticipated and significantly above February's revised 117,000 figure, said the Department of Labor.

The jobless rate meanwhile edged up to 4.2 percent, from 4.1 percent in February.

Trump said in a social media post that these were "great job numbers, far better than expected."

"It's already working," he added, referring to his policies.

"The President's push to onshore jobs here in the United States is working," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a separate statement, pointing to job growth in areas like transportation.

Since January, the Trump administration has embarked on wide-ranging job cuts to the Federal government, while the president also unleashed steep tariffs targeting allies and adversaries alike.

But economists expect it will take time for the full effects of his policies to ripple through the economy, warning of higher consumer prices and an impact on growth.

