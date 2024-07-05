US hiring cools in June, unemployment up slightly: govt

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) US job gains eased slightly in June while unemployment edged up, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign that the world's biggest economy is cooling as policymakers hope.

The country added 206,000 jobs last month, said the Labor Department, marking a slower pace of hiring than May's revised 218,000 figure.

But the gains still beat a Briefing.com consensus estimate of 185,000, signaling that the labor market remains relatively resilient.

The jobless rate ticked up from 4.0 percent to 4.1 percent.

Wage growth slowed from 0.4 percent in May to 0.3 percent last month. Compared with a year ago, the increase was 3.9 percent -- also easing from before.

Even as wage gains have outpaced consumer price inflation in recent times, this has not translated to rosy sentiment over the broader economy.