US Hiring Cools In June, Unemployment Up Slightly: Govt
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) US job gains eased slightly in June while unemployment edged up, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign that the world's biggest economy is cooling as policymakers hope.
The country added 206,000 jobs last month, said the Labor Department, marking a slower pace of hiring than May's revised 218,000 figure.
But the gains still beat a Briefing.com consensus estimate of 185,000, signaling that the labor market remains relatively resilient.
The jobless rate ticked up from 4.0 percent to 4.1 percent.
Wage growth slowed from 0.4 percent in May to 0.3 percent last month. Compared with a year ago, the increase was 3.9 percent -- also easing from before.
Even as wage gains have outpaced consumer price inflation in recent times, this has not translated to rosy sentiment over the broader economy.
Recent Stories
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider12 seconds ago
-
EU seeks to know how Amazon complies with digital rules22 seconds ago
-
Ukraine says Orban visited Moscow 'without agreement' from Kyiv10 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 5 results30 minutes ago
-
A digital corridor helping Pakistani young entrepreneurs40 minutes ago
-
In-form Switzerland eye Euros history against England50 minutes ago
-
New UK PM Starmer vows to 'rebuild Britain' after election win1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico1 hour ago
-
Turkey condemns 'unfair' ban of footballer Demiral: minister1 hour ago
-
Victoria Starmer: the low-profile wife of new UK PM2 hours ago
-
Polite but probing: Biden's interviewer George Stephanopoulos2 hours ago
-
UK Labour win promises 'greater synergy' between govt and king2 hours ago