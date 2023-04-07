US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation.

The country added 236,000 jobs in March, slightly less than expected, while the unemployment rate inched down to 3.

5 percent, the Labor Department said.

The numbers came days after separate reports showed hiring by private US companies and services activity easing as well.

The labor market data is closely-watched for its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions -- but it is not clear that the latest figures are enough to translate into a pause in interest rate hikes.