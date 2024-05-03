Open Menu

US Hiring Slows Down, Unemployment Edges Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

US hiring slows down, unemployment edges up

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) US job growth slowed more than analysts anticipated in April while unemployment crept up, government data showed Friday, signalling that the labor market is cooling though still relatively resilient.

Hiring in the world's biggest economy came in at 175,000 last month, down from March's 315,000 figure, which was revised upwards, said the Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate edged slightly higher from 3.8 percent in March to 3.9 percent last month.

While hiring has decelerated, the number of jobs added in April remains well above 100,000 -- the average level that some economists say is needed to keep the unemployment rate steady.

In April, wage growth came in at 0.2 percent -- from 0.3 percent in March -- on a monthly basis, according to the Labor Department. Apart from an easing in hiring figures, policy makers are also looking to a cooldown in pay gains as they seek to bring inflation lower. From a year ago, average hourly earnings were 3.9 percent higher in April.

A solid labor market has helped to prop up consumption and economic growth despite higher interest rates, which typically makes borrowing more expensive for households and businesses.

bys/st/

Related Topics

World Job March April Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

3 hours ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

3 hours ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

4 hours ago
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

5 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

6 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World