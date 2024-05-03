US Hiring Slows Down, Unemployment Edges Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) US job growth slowed more than analysts anticipated in April while unemployment crept up, government data showed Friday, signalling that the labor market is cooling though still relatively resilient.
Hiring in the world's biggest economy came in at 175,000 last month, down from March's 315,000 figure, which was revised upwards, said the Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate edged slightly higher from 3.8 percent in March to 3.9 percent last month.
While hiring has decelerated, the number of jobs added in April remains well above 100,000 -- the average level that some economists say is needed to keep the unemployment rate steady.
In April, wage growth came in at 0.2 percent -- from 0.3 percent in March -- on a monthly basis, according to the Labor Department. Apart from an easing in hiring figures, policy makers are also looking to a cooldown in pay gains as they seek to bring inflation lower. From a year ago, average hourly earnings were 3.9 percent higher in April.
A solid labor market has helped to prop up consumption and economic growth despite higher interest rates, which typically makes borrowing more expensive for households and businesses.
bys/st/
Recent Stories
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
More Stories From World
-
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo16 minutes ago
-
Little hope of Ukraine breakthrough during Xi France visit: observers26 minutes ago
-
Man City's Foden wins football writers' award26 minutes ago
-
Germany, Czech Republic accuse Russia of cyberattacks36 minutes ago
-
Free press imperative for strengthening democracy, democratic values: KP CM2 hours ago
-
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final2 hours ago
-
Serbia marks one year since deadly school shooting2 hours ago
-
Germany blames Russia for 'intolerable' cyberattack2 hours ago
-
China launches Chang'e 6 lunar probe2 hours ago
-
Global stocks rise, London hits new record2 hours ago
-
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) launched from Hainan, China3 hours ago