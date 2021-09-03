The United States added far fewer jobs than expected in August as businesses grappled with the Delta wave of Covid-19, a major disappointment and indication that the economy's recovery is facing renewed complications

Employment rose only 235,000 last month, according to Labor Department data released Friday, and while the unemployment rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.

2 percent, the report was nowhere near the job gains seen in recent months, which have topped one million.

In some ways, the lackluster hiring told a familiar tale, with the world's largest Covid-19 outbreak once again hurting the labor market and underscoring that it is unlikely to make much improvement if infections remain high.

"The economy can't recover and fully reopen unless we can contain the spread of the virus -- devastating," Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton wrote on Twitter of the data.