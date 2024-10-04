US Hiring Soars Past Expectations With 254,000 Jobs Added: Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Hiring in the United States picked up significantly more than expected in September while the jobless rate crept lower, according to government data released Friday, offering relief to policymakers ahead of November's election
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Hiring in the United States picked up significantly more than expected in September while the jobless rate crept lower, according to government data released Friday, offering relief to policymakers ahead of November's election.
The world's biggest economy added 254,000 jobs last month, the Department of Labor said.
This was markedly higher than August's 159,000 number, which was also revised higher.
The unemployment rate dipped from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent, added the report.
The health of the job market has come into focus over recent months as high interest rates bite -- but the pick-up in hiring should assuage concerns that the Federal Reserve waited too long to slash rates last month, risking a downturn.
Recent Stories
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts ..
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski
Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution
Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance
Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores
PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..
UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM
More Stories From World
-
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s arrest53 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer hails 'landmark' carbon capture funding1 hour ago
-
Beijing 'firmly opposes' EU tariffs against Chinese EVs1 hour ago
-
Bosnia floods kill 14 people1 hour ago
-
Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Krathon batters south3 hours ago
-
'A man provides': Ukrainian miners send families away as Russia advances3 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Iran's allies 'will not back down' in war with Israel6 minutes ago
-
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China3 hours ago
-
Blood and blades as Thailand celebrates vegetarian festival3 hours ago
-
Georgia pro-EU president says 'optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls3 hours ago
-
Binder tops Japan MotoGP practice with Martin third3 hours ago