US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Hiring in the United States picked up significantly more than expected in September while the jobless rate crept lower, according to government data released Friday, offering relief to policymakers ahead of November's election.

The world's biggest economy added 254,000 jobs last month, the Department of Labor said.

This was markedly higher than August's 159,000 number, which was also revised higher.

The unemployment rate dipped from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent, added the report.

The health of the job market has come into focus over recent months as high interest rates bite -- but the pick-up in hiring should assuage concerns that the Federal Reserve waited too long to slash rates last month, risking a downturn.