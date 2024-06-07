US Hiring Surges To 272,000 In May, Unemployment Up: Govt
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data released Friday, underscoring the labor market's resilience as policymakers seek to cool the economy gradually
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data released Friday, underscoring the labor market's resilience as policymakers seek to cool the economy gradually.
The world's biggest economy added 272,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 in April, said the Department of Labor.
This was significantly higher than the 185,000 increase that analysts predicted according to Briefing.com.
The jobless rate, meanwhile, crept up from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent, the department said.
Average hourly earnings rose by 0.
4 percent on-month, and by 4.1 percent from a year ago.
A robust jobs market has allowed consumers to continue spending even in the face of elevated interest rates -- giving the US economy a boost.
But as households draw down on their savings and borrowing becomes more expensive for individuals and businesses, the situation could change.
Fed policymakers are watching for signs that the economy is cooling, and analysts expect them to act if the slowdown comes sooner than expected.
The Fed's next policy meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Recent Stories
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day54 seconds ago
-
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to China significant, timely: Chinese scholar26 minutes ago
-
Calzona seeks Euro redemption with Slovakia after Napoli flop36 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Poland factfile36 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region46 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of the Kingdom warns against Hajj without a permit46 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza refugee camp as war enters ninth month1 hour ago
-
Makkah Route Initiative ensure quick, secure travel procedures for pilgrims1 hour ago
-
Irish, Czechs hold EU vote after Dutch far-right gains1 hour ago
-
SDAIA obtains ISO 42001 certificate for having implemented ideal AI management systems1 hour ago
-
Islamic Affairs Ministry receives over 2,000 pilgrims crossing Oman's Empty Quarter1 hour ago