Open Menu

US Hiring Surges To 272,000 In May, Unemployment Up: Govt

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data released Friday, underscoring the labor market's resilience as policymakers seek to cool the economy gradually

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data released Friday, underscoring the labor market's resilience as policymakers seek to cool the economy gradually.

The world's biggest economy added 272,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 in April, said the Department of Labor.

This was significantly higher than the 185,000 increase that analysts predicted according to Briefing.com.

The jobless rate, meanwhile, crept up from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent, the department said.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.

4 percent on-month, and by 4.1 percent from a year ago.

A robust jobs market has allowed consumers to continue spending even in the face of elevated interest rates -- giving the US economy a boost.

But as households draw down on their savings and borrowing becomes more expensive for individuals and businesses, the situation could change.

Fed policymakers are watching for signs that the economy is cooling, and analysts expect them to act if the slowdown comes sooner than expected.

The Fed's next policy meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Job April May Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

50 seconds ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

52 seconds ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

54 seconds ago
 ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir ma ..

Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor

5 minutes ago
 Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in Ma ..

Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24

5 minutes ago
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

2 hours ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

3 hours ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

7 hours ago

More Stories From World