UrduPoint.com

US Hiring Tops Expectations In November As Wages Pick Up

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 08:47 PM

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday

Washington, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday.

The figures provide little relief to officials who have been fighting to tamp down decades-high inflation amid concerns that high costs could become entrenched.

The world's biggest economy added 263,000 jobs in November, Labor Department data showed, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.

Average hourly earnings for private sector workers rose 18 cents to $32.82.

Over the last 12 months, wages have grown 5.1 percent.

While policy tightening is ordinarily expected to lead to job losses, economists have noted that firms are reluctant to shed workers they struggled to find.

Related Topics

World Job Lead November Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Entire nation waiting for Imran's action on his an ..

Entire nation waiting for Imran's action on his announcement in Rawalpindi: Muqa ..

31 seconds ago
 Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Resear ..

Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Research Center

33 seconds ago
 EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Cl ..

EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Clash Over Content Moderation - ..

34 seconds ago
 578,723 kids given anti-polio drops in 4 days: DC

578,723 kids given anti-polio drops in 4 days: DC

35 seconds ago
 48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign S ..

48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign Service Academy

37 seconds ago
 Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across ..

Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across Italy - Trade Union

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.