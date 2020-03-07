UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hits Boeing With Proposed $20Mln Fine Over 737 Sensor Installations - Aviation Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Boeing faces a proposed fine of almost $20 million for installing equipment on non-approved sensors on hundreds of 737 jets, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

"The US Department of Transportation's FAA proposes a $19.68 million civil penalty against The Boeing Company for allegedly installing equipment on almost 800 of the company's 737 aircraft containing sensors that were not approved for that equipment," the FAA said on Friday.

The FAA claims that between June 2015 and April 2019, Boeing installed Rockwell Collins Head-up Guidance Systems on 791 jetliners, including 618 Boeing 737 NGs and 173 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the release said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded for nearly 18 months after fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials later.

More Stories From World

