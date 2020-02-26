US Hits Entities/People in Russia, 3 Other States With Nonproliferation Sanctions - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against thirteen entities and invididuals in Russia, China, Iraq and Turkey over alleged violations of the Nonproliferation Act, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is sanctioning 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey pursuant to the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," Pompeo said. "The recent determinations were the result of a periodic review of sanctionable activity as required by INKSNA. We have imposed two-year discretionary sanctions on the 13 individuals/entities identified in this report. The sanctions include restrictions on US government procurement, US government assistance, and exports."