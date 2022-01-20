US hits four Ukrainians said to work for Russian FSB with sanctions

The US Treasury announced sanctions Thursday on four Ukrainians it said were involved in operations by Russia's FSB intelligence service to undermine the Ukrainian government and economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The US Treasury announced sanctions Thursday on four Ukrainians it said were involved in operations by Russia's FSB intelligence service to undermine the Ukrainian government and economy.

The four, including two current members of parliament and two former officials, "act at the direction of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)" and are "engaged in Russian government-directed influence activities to destabilize Ukraine," the Treasury said.