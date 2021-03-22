UrduPoint.com
US Hits Myanmar With Fresh Sanctions Over 'repression' Of Protests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:36 PM

The United States targeted Myanmar's police chief and an army special operations commander with sanctions on Monday over the government's deadly tactics in putting down pro-democracy protests

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States targeted Myanmar's police chief and an army special operations commander with sanctions on Monday over the government's deadly tactics in putting down pro-democracy protests.

The US Treasury placed sanctions on Police Chief Than Hlaing and Lieutenant General Aung Soe, saying both were responsible for using lethal force that has left scores dead in recent weeks.

