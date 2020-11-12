UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hits New All-Time High In Daily COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

US Hits New All-Time High in Daily COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The United States hit a record setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The United States has reported more than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 240,800 deaths caused by the disease, data showed on Wednesday.

A third wave of COVID-19 infections is underway in the United States as winter approaches.

Numerous US states are facing strained resources at medial facilities, such as shortages of medical personnel and hospital beds, forcing additional lockdowns in the communities considered hotspots.

The Trump administration has vowed to have a vaccine ready to be distributed by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Trump United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

4 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.