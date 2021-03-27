UrduPoint.com
US Hits Record By Administering 3.38Mln Vaccines In Single Day - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Hits Record By Administering 3.38Mln Vaccines in Single Day - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US authorities have administered a record 3.38 million coronavirus vaccines in a single day, White House COVID-19 Response Team Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said in a statement.

"A new daily record! +3.38M doses reported administered, over the total yesterday. 7-day average now 2.

62Mln/day," Shahpar said via Twitter on Friday.

Prior to Friday, the seven-day average for administered coronavirus vaccines was about 2.5 million per day.

The United States is leading the world in the number of administered vaccines given that nearly 49 million residents have been inoculated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

More Stories From World

