US Hits Top Iranian Officials For Human Rights Abuses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:44 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The US government imposed sanctions on Wednesday on an Iranian government minister and senior law enforcement and military officials over human rights abuses.

"The Iranian regime violently suppresses dissent of the Iranian people, including peaceful protests, through physical and psychological abuse," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people."The sanctions target Interior Minister and chair of Iran's National Domestic Security Council (NDSC), Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, seven law enforcement officials and an IRGC commander.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

