US Hits Top Myanmar Justice Officials With Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The United States hit three top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions Monday on the one-year anniversary of a military coup that Washington says stifled democracy and the rule of law.

The US Treasury placed sanctions on Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo, and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Tin Oo, whom it said were closely involved in the "politically motivated" prosecution of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Chief Justice Supreme Court Washington Democracy San Myanmar United States Top Opposition

More Stories From World

