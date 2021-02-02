US Holds 'Intensive Consultations' With Allies on Myanmar - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has had intensive consultations with its allies regarding the situation in Myanmar following the military coup in that country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The United States has had intensive consultations with its allies regarding the situation in Myanmar following the military coup in that country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"We have had intensive consultations at multiple levels with our allies and partners in the region and around the world," Psaki said during a press briefing.