US Holds One-Sided Position When Proposing Extension of Grain Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) It is necessary to fully implement the grain deal in order to extend it, but the United States and its partners are holding one-sided position on it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"This deal is implemented in the part that interests Washington, Kiev and other sides who are all trying to play the one-way game," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Moscow can not talk about the deal's extension until issues with Russian agriculture exports sorted.