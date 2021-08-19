BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US holds Primary responsibility for the current security situation in Afghanistan, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soder said on Thursday.

"Germany will provide assistance but not on its own.

That is why international cooperation is of utmost importance for us. This cooperation should be championed by the Americans. The US holds primary responsibility for the current situation. Due to their decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan they hold primary responsibility," Soder said at a press conference.