US Holds Russia Accountable For Cyberattacks Regardless Of Presence Of Dialogue - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The United States is holding Russia and other nations responsible for cyberattacks coming from their territories regardless of whether it is engaged in dialogue on the matter with them, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said on Thursday

"Since Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine...

we have paused the dialogue that was in place, and we, of course, still continue to hold Russia and all countries accountable for cyberattacks that come from within their borders whether there is or is not a dialogue in place," Neuberger said.

The US government has over the past several years repeatedly accused Russia and China of posing a threat to its national security in cyberspace.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying it is the United States that has been conducting damaging cyberattacks against its adversaries.

