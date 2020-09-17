UrduPoint.com
US Holds Talks With Singapore On Terror Threat, South China Sea - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:29 AM

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, South China Sea - Pentagon

Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James Anderson and Singapore Permanent Secretary for Defense Chan Heng Kee discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and security issues in the South China Sea, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James Anderson and Singapore Permanent Secretary for Defense Chan Heng Kee discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and security issues in the South China Sea, the Department of Defense said in a news release on Wednesday.

"They discussed regional developments, including the COVID-19 response across the region, developments in the South China Sea, counterterrorism, and the upcoming ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus," the release said.

Anderson and Kee co-chaired the 11th Strategic Security Policy Dialogue in Singapore and also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including continued US military access, Singapore's future fighter detachment presence in Guam, cybersecurity, and defense technology cooperation, the Defense Department said.

They also agreed to continue their bilateral defense dialogues and strengthen cooperation, the release added.

