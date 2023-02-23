UrduPoint.com

US Holds 'Working-Level' Talks With Chinese Military, Nothing At Leader-Level - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Holds 'Working-Level' Talks With Chinese Military, Nothing at Leader-Level - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States has held working-level talks with People's Republic of China (PRC) military officials, but no engagements have occurred among senior leadership, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said during a press briefing.

"We have had working-level communications between the Defense Department and PRC counterparts, both in Washington and in Beijing, but we have not had leader-level communications despite US requests," Ratner said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would continue to encourage open lines of communication between the US and PRC militaries despite high-level engagements halting after the United States shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon.

The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials, although the State Department has said it plans to proceed with the visit when conditions allow.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Ely Austin United States

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

2 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

3 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.