UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Home Building Collapses 30% In April: Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:49 PM

US home building collapses 30% in April: government

Construction of new homes plunged just over 30 percent in April from the previous month, amid the widespread lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to government data released Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Construction of new homes plunged just over 30 percent in April from the previous month, amid the widespread lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to government data released Tuesday.

The collapse put the rate of housing starts 29.7 percent below the same month of 2019, the Commerce Department reported.

The declines were widespread across the country, with the Northeast seeing construction fall nearly 44 percent while the decline in the Midwest was a relatively small 15 percent.

Related Topics

Same April 2019 Commerce From Government Housing

Recent Stories

EU Welcomes World Health Assembly Adopting Brussel ..

1 second ago

Turkey Extends Entry, Exit Ban in 15 Provinces Unt ..

3 seconds ago

DPO for ensuring 'law and order' in markets during ..

4 seconds ago

Walmart reports higher profits on surge in online ..

6 seconds ago

PCCs impose fine on 35 shopkeepers overcharging es ..

2 minutes ago

UK-Based Airline easyJet Says 9Mln Customers' Data ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.