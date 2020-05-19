US home building collapses 30% in April: government

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Construction of new homes plunged just over 30 percent in April from the previous month, amid the widespread lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to government data released Tuesday.

The collapse put the rate of housing starts 29.7 percent below the same month of 2019, the Commerce Department reported.

The declines were widespread across the country, with the Northeast seeing construction fall nearly 44 percent while the decline in the Midwest was a relatively small 15 percent.